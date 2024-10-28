Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui Visitors Bureauʻs November ‘Canoe Crop Corner’ at Wailuku First Friday

October 28, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
* Updated October 28, 9:01 AM
Kalo harvest. (7.20.18) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau hosts its second Canoe Crop Corner, a celebration of Maui’s rich agricultural heritage at Wailuku First Friday on Nov. 1. A cultural advisor and chef will continue this showcase the flavors of Hawai’i’s ancient canoe crop, kalo—one of the plants brought to the islands by early Polynesian voyagers.

This interactive event will feature tastings, a cultural demonstration and engaging storytelling that connects Maui’s food culture to its historical roots. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. in the Wailuku Garage, located on the first floor of 30 North Church Street.

November Highlights Include:

  • Cultural Advisor Lukela Alboro will talk story and provide a demonstration about the history and cultural significance of kalo.
  • Chef Joey Macadangdang of Balai Pata restaurant in Kahului will serve free samples of his celebrated Filipino dish, laing with pork belly flakes made with kalo leaves. Additionally, Chef Joey will be selling laing with pork belly flakes, while supplies last.
As a special offer, the first 50 guests to purchase the featured laing with pork belly flakes will receive a complimentary reusable bento container while supplies last.

Organizers say this is a rare opportunity to learn about Maui’s agricultural traditions and experience firsthand the tastes and stories behind these vital canoe crops. Sponsors include the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and Balai Pata.

