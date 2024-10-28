New ‘G Building’ at Lahainaluna High School needs a name

Lahainaluna’s new classroom building “G” needs a name. PC: Courtesy

The Lahainaluna High School Archive Committee is seeking name suggestions for the new “G Building,” which houses Social Studies and Special Education classes. The building is located below the school’s cafeteria parking lot.

The name of the school facility shall honor and acknowledge the exceptional service and significant contribution of a person to the school, school community, public education, or to identify the facility in other ways that bear positive association for the school, school community or public education.

Policy 301-8 Naming of Schools and School Facilities can be accessed for details. To make a name recommendation, fill out the following form bit.ly/LHSG or mail suggestions to:

Lahainaluna High School

c/o Archive Committee

980 Lahainaluna Road

Lahaina, HI 96761

Include your name, contact information, suggestion, and justification for your suggestion.

Suggestions will be brought forth to the School Community Council for selection and approval.