Habitat for Humanity Maui receives $3M donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to support affordable housing efforts 

File PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced it is the recipient of a $3 million donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. This contribution, one of the largest in the organization’s history, will directly support Habitat Maui’s ongoing efforts to address Maui’s urgent need for affordable housing, especially in light of the recent wildfires and the worsening housing crisis on the island, organization leaders said.

“This donation is a game changer,” said Matt Bachman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “It comes at a time when so many families in our community are in desperate need of safe, affordable homes. It allows us to make a real difference by helping families rebuild their lives and offering them the stability that comes with homeownership.”

The $3 million donation will be used to expand Habitat Maui’s affordable housing programs, repair and rebuild homes damaged by the wildfires, and increase access to homeownership for local families. By accelerating building capacity, Habitat Maui will be able to provide even more families with the security of having a place to call home.

For over 25 years, Habitat for Humanity Maui has been working to provide affordable housing solutions for families in need. This generous donation will have a lasting impact on the ability to serve the community.

For more information on how you can get involved through donations, volunteering, or advocacy, visit www.habitat-maui.org.

Habitat for Humanity Maui builds and repairs homes for low income families at a zero interest and no-profit basis. We serve families that earn between 25% and 80% of the Maui County median income. Habitat for Humanity Maui believes that through shelter it can build strength and stability for families and the community.