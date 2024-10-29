Kilohana Temporary Housing project in Lahaina to impact local traffic

Dan Reburn (Temporary Housing Mission Manager with the US Army Corps of Engineers Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office) met with Scott Schaefer (FEMA Operations Chief) and Dan Paton (FEMA Logistics Chief) at the Kilohana Temp Housing site Sept. 28, 2024 to discuss options on how best to mesh the construction schedule and the Alternative Temporary Transportable Housing Unit installation schedule in order to get the survivors of Lahaina in temporary homes as quickly as possible. PC: Honolulu District, US Army Corps of Engineers

Alpha, Inc. in partnership with Dynamic Group, FEMA, and local subcontractors, announced the commencement of the Kilohana Temporary Housing Project in Lahaina. This initiative aims to provide much-needed housing for families affected by the 2023 wildfires, helping them return to the westside of Maui.

The initial phase of this project covers transporting the housing units from Kahului Harbor to the central Maui staging area, with the destination of the project site in Lahaina. This operation will require careful coordination to ensure the safety and efficiency of the transport process.

Traffic Management Details:

Dates and Times: The transport of housing units is scheduled to begin the night of Nov. 2 and continue into the week of Nov. 3, with operations occurring primarily during nighttime hours to minimize daytime traffic disruptions. Approximately 12 units will be transported each night for roughly four nights on this first barge delivery with two other deliveries scheduled in late November.

