Lahaina Housing & Resource Fair: You’re Not Forgotten, set for Saturday

Lahaina Housing & Resource Fair flier

For Lahaina wildfire survivors and those who continue to struggle with returning to a sense of “normalcy,” Hope Worldwide and Maui Christian Church will host the free Lahaina Housing & Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Representatives of Maui County contractor 4LEAF will be on hand to help residents with the rebuilding process or permits. Resources also will be available for financial services, insurance, employment, or for those feeling anxious, depressed or overwhelmed.

Free food provided by the Cattle Company of Mahi Pono will be available as well. Attendees also can take part in door prizes and free plant and clothing giveaways.

For more information, send email to info@mauichurch.org.