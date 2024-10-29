Maui Public Art Corps begins mural at Lahaina Health Clinic































A mural surrounding the temporary Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic will be painted beginning this week, with a blessing and public unveiling scheduled for the end of November 2024. The project is part of the Maui Public Art Corps’ Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina program, which cultivates stories celebrating Lahaina history, culture and sense of place and engages community members to co-design art that is directly rooted in these stories.

In July 2024, Dean Tokishi of the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission recorded a talk-story session with Tom Fujita, Lahainaluna High School Class of 1962 as part of Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina. Upon selection by a community panel, artist Jana Ireijo entered a period of project development to interpret this story as a large-scale mural and to infuse her proposal in Lahaina history, culture and sense of place — ultimately resulting in a freely accessible work created through community engagement.

The proposal was revised through community consultations and activities, meetings with the storytellers, and working closely with kumu hula Sissy Lake-Farm of Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe, (as well as Executive Director of Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society) to select a proverb to root the work in its sense of place from Mary Kawena Pukui’s ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Working in partnership with Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society, the County of Maui and Lahaina Restoration Foundation, the team crafted a request for artist proposals and Ireijo was selected.

“At Kaiser, our mission is to support the total health of our community—mind, body, and spirit” said Dr. Kimmie Ouchi, Chief and Medical Director, Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic, “This art, grounded in Lahaina history and traditions, speaks to the healing power of honoring our past while looking toward the future. It embodies the spirit of this place and the guidance of our kūpuna, making it a symbol of renewal during this time of transition.”

“The intersection of public art and community health is a powerful one,” said Kelly White, Public Art Program Manager for the County of Maui and Chair of Maui Public Art Corps. “Through this artwork, we are not only preserving and sharing a piece of Lāhainā’s cultural history but also creating a space that promotes healing and emotional well-being. Kaiser’s commitment to holistic care aligns seamlessly with our belief that art is an essential part of a healthy, thriving community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Historical Society also expressed strong support for this effort. “The Hui Mo’olelo: Lahaina project fosters a countywide understanding of what Lahaina has endured and celebrated,” said Sissy Lake-Farm,“It is a meaningful step toward healing and appreciating the rich history that continues to shape our community.”

Positioned on a grassy area behind the clinic, the mural site will reshape the physical and social character of the space; offering a spark of memory, color and peace. Those interested in witnessing the install process may visit the site at 2301 Kāʻanapali Parkway between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. or 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can have their parking validated inside the Kaiser clinic.

Ongoing updates will be shared at instagram.com/mauipublicart, facebook.com/mauipublicart and mauipublicart.org/kaiser. The mural, sponsored by a grant made to Maui Public Art Corps by the HCF Maui Strong Fund, will be on view for 3-5 years while the Clinic’s permanent site is being developed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The role of the arts, particularly storytelling, in disaster recovery and healing cannot be overstated. Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina provides a platform for healing, allowing individuals to process loss through shared stories. It fosters resilience, reinforcing community bonds and creating a shared space for reflection and mutual support. Further, it promotes mental health and well-being, as engaging in artistic activities can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.