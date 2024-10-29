Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:56 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:34 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:21 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will slowly ease as a north- northeast swell fades through Wednesday. Small, long period forerunners of the next significant north- northwest swell is expected to arrive by the end of the day Friday. This swell is expected to peak near advisory level (15 feet) Saturday into Sunday.

A combination of a fading small, medium- period easterly swell and persistent trade winds locally and upstream swell will maintain elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through the rest of the week. East shore surf may ease over the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower a notch Wednesday as a small, south-southwest swell moves out and mix of short- period southeast and background, long-period south swell energy maintains small surf through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.