Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2024

Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:56 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:34 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:21 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 12:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will slowly ease as a north- northeast swell fades through Wednesday. Small, long period forerunners of the next significant north- northwest swell is expected to arrive by the end of the day Friday. This swell is expected to peak near advisory level (15 feet) Saturday into Sunday. 


A combination of a fading small, medium- period easterly swell and persistent trade winds locally and upstream swell will maintain elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through the rest of the week. East shore surf may ease over the weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower a notch Wednesday as a small, south-southwest swell moves out and mix of short- period southeast and background, long-period south swell energy maintains small surf through the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
