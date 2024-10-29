Pineapple Robot to host grand opening Oct. 31 at Honokōwai Marketplace

Javier Barberi, (from left) Caleb Hopkins, Amy Hopkins and Gabriel Campos are the owners behind the expansion of Pizza Paradiso and launch of Pineapple Robot. Courtesy photo

A grand opening celebration will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, for the launch of Pineapple Robot, a new bar at the Honokōwai Marketplace.

The opening lauded as an “exciting milestone for local nightlife” is an expansion for Pizza Paradiso, a longtime Lahaina establishment.

Pizza Paradiso founder Paris Nabavi has retired and passed on the business to Hana Hou Hospitality, a family-owned West side restaurant group consisting of several establishments, including Down The Hatch, Breakwall Shave Ice, Mala Ocean Tavern, and Coco Deck Kitchen and Bar, Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the wake of August 2023 wildfires and the loss of many favorite local watering holes, “Hana Hou Hospitality saw an opportunity to breathe new life into Lahaina’s dining and entertainment scene,” according to an announcement. “They have expanded Pizza Paradiso and added Pineapple Robot, featuring former bartenders, managers and entertainers from Down The Hatch, rekindling the legendary vibes that made it a local favorite.”

Caleb Hopkins, one of the owners of Pizza Paradiso, said: “We started late nights post-fire to bring our friends together. It began as a chance to reconnect — with a lot of tears and some laughter. Now, it’s a place where you can sing, catch up with old friends, and make new memories together. We are honored to be your new gathering place.”











Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. for food and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. for drinks, Pizza Paradiso offers “an extensive menu available for dine-in or take-out until late. Catch all the big games on large-screen TVs and savor amazing craft cocktails — including the crowd-favorite Adult Dole Whip Colada,” the announcement says.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Pineapple Robot offers an exciting lineup of entertainment throughout the week. From Monday through Saturday, join Brant the Music Man, former house performer from Down The Hatch, for lively karaoke nights. On Sundays, put your knowledge to the test with Maui’s top trivia host, Professor Dave Fincher, as he brings his signature trivia nights to the bar.”

The grand opening “Halloween Bash” will feature, in collaboration with Maui Gold Pineapple, specially crafted cocktail specials with locally grown pineapples. Other fun activities include:

Costume Karaoke: Hosted by Brant the Music Man from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Hosted by Brant the Music Man from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Costume Contest: Starting at 9:30 p.m., guests can compete for prizes in three categories — two $100 gift cards to Pizza Paradiso and a $250 gift card to the Maui Pineapple Store.

There will be no cover charge. Guests must be 21 and over after 10 p.m.