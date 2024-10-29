Roots Reborn celebrates Día de los Muertos, Nov. 2 in Wailuku

Día de los Muertos event flyer.

Roots Reborn, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting Maui’s migrant and immigrant community, announced its 2nd annual Día de los Muertos celebration. In preparation for this special event, Roots Reborn collaborated with Coca Farms, an immigrant owned and operated farm, to plant, grow and harvest over 2,000 cempazúchil (marigold) flowers, which are believed to guide spirits back to their loved ones for the night. This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the JW Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and Mariachi Espectacular will be back and, for the first time, Ballet Folklorico La Negra from the Big Island, a classic car show and mercardito (little market) by local vendors. Enjoy authentic flavors from local food trucks and honor departed loved ones by creating or adding to the communal altar, a beloved Día de los Muertos tradition. Keep the little ones entertained in the free keiki zone filled with fun activities organized by local community partners.

“Events like Día de los Muertos contribute to a crucial sense of community for our immigrants and migrants,” said Veronica Mendoza, Founding Executive Director of Roots Reborn. “They provide a platform for us to share our culture, traditions, and stories, and to be seen and valued as integral members of the diverse fabric that is Maui.”

“Our goal is to make this event a cherished tradition that brings our community together year after year,” says Genesis Gil, co-founder of the event. “It’s a chance to honor our heritage, support local businesses, and strengthen our bonds with one another.”

Roots Reborn invites the community to participate in a meaningful way by sending pictures of their loved ones who have passed to be displayed on a projector throughout the night to: diadelosmuertos@rootsreborn.org. This experience will also provide an opportunity to learn about the cultural significance of ofrendas (altars) and their symbolism. Whether honoring a loved one, a community member, or a personal hero, adding a picture to an ofrenda is a powerful way to connect with the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

Founded in response to the 2023 wildfires, Roots Reborn works to advocate for and empower Maui’s immigrant and migrant communities. To buy tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/MauiDDLM

Día de los Muertos event schedule.