2024 Kā‘anapali Classic to raise funds for Maui wildfire survivors, Nov. 2-4

2024 Kā‘anapali Classic Banner

After breaking the University of Hawai‘i scoring record in last year’s tournament, the Rainbow Warriors are returning to compete in the 2024 Kā‘anapali Classic, Nov. 2-4, 2024 at the Royal Kā‘anapali course in West Maui. Two of the top five NCAA Division I men’s golf teams will headline the field.

The Oklahoma Sooners will seek their fifth team title and third in a row at Kā‘anapali.

Additionally, a fundraising campaign has been launched to benefit Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ own associates who tragically lost everything in last year’s Maui wildfires.

Aug. 8, 2023, was a date that forever changed the island of Maui and state of Hawai‘i. The largest natural disaster in state history tragically left thousands of residents homeless, claimed over 100 lives, destroyed businesses and much of the historic town of Lahaina.

In partnership with 501(c)3 organizations Spare for Change and Member for a Day, a fundraising campaign has been launched around the Kā‘anapali Classic to benefit Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ own associates who tragically lost everything in the fires. The campaign has no minimum donation. Everyone is invited to assist in one of two ways:

Make a one-time contribution of your choice.

Pledge the amount of your choice for each birdie and eagle made by your favorite school.

2024 Kā‘anapali Classic invites the public to support families impacted by the Maui wildfires through donations at the following LINK.

The University of Hawai‘i will host the 10th annual Kā‘anapali Classic – Collegiate Invitational. Perennially a strong field in NCAA DI men’s college golf, 21 teams from 17 states and 11 athletic conferences will compete over three days for the title. The upcoming tournament features 54 holes (18 holes each day) with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on each day.

The 2023 Kā‘anapali Classic surpassed $10,000 in donations from teams, parents, alumni and golf fans.

Royal Kā‘anapali’s fifth hole is framed by Kā‘anapali Beach and the West Maui Mountains. (Photo by Kā‘anapali Golf Courses)

Scores and fundraising updates will be shared after each round. Live Scoring is available online HERE.

Teams include the following:

Boise State

Cal State Northridge

Colorado

East Tennessee State

Georgia

Gonzaga

Hawai‘i

Indiana

Kansas

Liberty

Louisiana Tech

LSU

North Florida

Oklahoma

Sacramento State

San Jose State

Southern Illinois

TCU

UCONN

UC Irvine

Wyoming

East Tennessee State’s co-title in the 2023 Kā‘anapali Classic was their second team victory of the fall season.

Oklahoma and LSU are the highest-ranked teams competing at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.

Thirteen players are listed in SCOREBOARD’s top-100 individuals. LSU senior transfer Algot Kleen, who formerly spent three years at East Tennessee St., is the highest-ranked player at No. 5.

Four teams visiting Maui qualified for the 2024 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship: East Tennessee State, LSU, Oklahoma and North Florida.

Storied programs that have won the Kā‘anapali Classic include Oregon (2014), Oklahoma (2015, 2019, 2022, 2023), Clemson (2016), LSU (2017), California (2018), Kansas (2021) and East Tennessee St. (2023).

On Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. on Kā‘anapali’s driving range, Hawai‘i men’s golf coach Scott Simpson and nine Hawai‘i players will host a clinic for keiki of the Maui Junior Golf Association and Lahaina Junior Golf Association. Local children will be given special one-on-one access to learn about college recruiting, full swing lessons, short game tips and more.

“The Kā‘anapali Classic is the one event that teams always say they do not want to miss. Top programs fly here from across the country to finish their fall seasons,” said Hawai‘i men’s golf coach and seven-time PGA TOUR winner, Scott Simpson. “They love competing on Royal Kā‘anapali in the morning, then jumping in the Pacific late afternoon. It’s the best of both worlds. Each team will provide donated items and financial assistance to Kā‘anapali’s affected workers. Everyone is glad to contribute. Many teams will also stay in Kā‘anapali to directly support local businesses and help the community continue the long road back.”

When describing UH, Simpson said, “Maui standout Anson Cabello will lead the way for the Rainbow Warriors. Anson had a great summer, winning the Kauaʻi Amateur and finishing second in the Manoa Cup. His teammate Josh Hayashida won the Manoa Cup. Last year we set a UH scoring record. We will try to break it again this week.”

Hawaiʻ’s Anson Cabello observes his tee shot on Royal Kā‘anapali.

Simpson said, “Everyone at Kā‘anapali goes out of their way to make this event special for the players, parents, alumni and fans. We are excited to host a clinic for Maui junior players to show them how much fun that college golf can be. We hope this year’s tournament will be as exciting as last year, which came down to the final hole.”

Tournament attendance is free. Walking spectators are welcome. Parking is accessible via Kā‘anapali Golf Courses and Whaler’s Village throughout the event.