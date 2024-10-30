51st Maui County Senior Fair to celebrate ‘The Power of Connection’ Nov. 2 at Maui Mall

51st Maui County Senior Fair flier. PC: County of Maui Office on Aging

Older adults and their families are invited to attend the 51st annual Maui County Senior Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Maui Mall Village in Kahului. This year’s theme, “The Power of Connection,” highlights the impact of meaningful relationships and social interactions for everyone’s health and wellbeing.

Presented by the Maui County Office on Aging, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. and Maui Mall Village, the Senior Fair will offer information on health care, home care, financial management, legal issues, advanced care planning, fraud prevention and more. More than 60 local businesses and organizations will participate in the event.

Ed Kanoi of Maui’s 99.9 KISS-FM will emcee the event, which will feature entertainment, prizes and various activities, including hourly door prizes.

Mayor Richard Bissen will offer a few remarks at 11 a.m.

Nevah Too Late headlines the variety of entertainment at the 51st Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday at The Maui Mall Village. The local band performs at 10:15 a.m. Other activities include Enhance Fitness at 11:15 a.m.; Hālau Nā Lei ʻAʻala O Kuʻu Aloha, noon; Keoni’s Hot Lava, 12:45 p.m. and Maui Taiko, 1:30 p.m. The entertainment lineup also includes Kaniala Masoe and Zumba with L10.

Zeke Kalua and DJZ will provide the sound.

Event speakers include Lori Tsuhako, director of Maui County Human Concerns; Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, Maui County Executive of the Maui County Office on Aging; and Debbie Cabebe, chief executive officer of Maui Economic Opportunity.

Health-related services will include vision screenings by Project Vision, reading glasses from the Lions Club and hearing screenings by Miracle Ear. Venture Physical Therapy will provide free blood pressure and pulse oximeter screenings and offer a robotic exoskeleton demonstration. Local pharmacies and health organizations will provide health screenings and information on available vaccinations.

A special presentation by Kupuna Alert Partners, a multiagency collaboration including the state Department of the Attorney General, Department of Health, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and Department of Law Enforcement will cover crucial topics such as Medicare fraud, prescription drug misuse, securities fraud and the top five scams in Hawai‘i.

The Senior Fair will provide a valuable opportunity for businesses, government agencies, community organizations and nonprofits to share information important to older adults, promote products or services and sell food or other items. Senior clubs will also participate, raising funds through the sale of baked goods, jellies, jams, pansit, barbecue skewers, pastele plates, arts and crafts, household plants, jewelry and fashion items.

The Maui County Office on Aging is a program of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicountyadrc.org, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7774, or email mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us.