Grassroot Institute proposes expedited permitting for housing shortage relief

Construction workers put up the frame of a home on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina in August. The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii is proposing ways to speed up permitting for housing construction. PC: Brian Perry photo

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii is proposing seven low-cost ways to expedite housing construction in Hawaiʻi.

The institute released a policy brief written by Grassroot policy researcher Jonathan Helton. The aim is to relief one of Hawaiʻi’s “most persistent homebuilding headaches: building-permit delays, which are a major contributor to the state’s housing crisis,” according to the institute.

The brief recommends that state and county policymakers:

Allow pre-approved building plans.

Exempt basic projects that do not pose major safety risks.

Streamline the approval process for solar-related projects.

Grandfather dwellings built without permits.

Allow third-party approvals of certain permits.

Adopt “shot clocks” whereby applicants with delayed permits could receive fee reductions or even automatic approvals.

Reduce building permit fees.

Maui Now reached out to Maui County on Tuesday morning for comment, but there was no response.

In a foreword to the brief, Grassroot President and Chief Executive Officer Keli’i Akina says: “Individually, these proposals might seem like small fixes. But together, they have the potential to lower one of the biggest roadblocks to Hawaiʻi homebuilding — for builders, entrepreneurs, homeowners and renters alike — and help make Hawaiʻi a place where we all can thrive and prosper.”

Copies of the brief can be downloaded from the Grassroot website.

