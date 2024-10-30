Haʻikū Community Association to host ‘Love Your Streams Day’ event Saturday

“Save Your Streams Day” event flier.

Haʻikū Community Association to host “Love Your Streams Day” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wailele Farm “Twin Falls” Hale.

The association encourages all residents to attend, “share experiences and connect with our community.” Free lunch is included. A Hawaiʻi driver’s license is required. (No state IDs.)

Participants can being their own beach chairs and water bottles to limit waste. For those already signed up, to limit traffic on the day of event, organizers ask that attendees have their driver’s license ready on hand to present to the staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To RSVP, send a text to the association project manager at 808-870-6879.

The association is also sending out a “call to action.” The Maui County Department of Water Supply is seeking public comments Nov. 4 to help implement the Maui Water Use and Development Plan. The public meeting for the “Ko’olau Sector” (Ha’iku-Huelo-Keʻanae residents) is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Haʻikū Community Center.

Written comments can be submitted to the department via email at water.supply@mauicounty.gov.