Maui community rallies for emergency dune restoration at Baldwin Beach

Kapukaulua emergency dune restoration. PC: Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter

Many memories were created at the Baldwin Beach pavilion over the years including birthday parties, family gatherings, and many baby lūʻau, but with the loss of the public space due to coastal erosion last month, a group of 40 volunteers saw the opportunity to create new memories and work together as a community to plant three native coastal species to re-naturalize the shoreline and establish sand dunes.

On Oct. 23, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter, and the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation hosted an emergency dune planting event at Kapukaulua, or Baldwin Beach Park, where 1,000 native plants were planted in a demonstration site in the exact location where its pavilion once stood.

Healthy sand dunes serve as buffers to ocean waves and storm events, protecting mauka lands from flooding and providing important habitat for native plants and animals.

As Sea Grant extension agent and project lead of the larger Kapukaulua Dune Restoration Project Tara Owens said that the loss of the pavilion was inevitable, but the fact that it happened at the peak of summer marked a new extreme in erosion at the popular beach park.

Project leads say it’s an island-wide problem along shorelines, due to climate change-related sea level rise, seasonal storms and chronic coastal erosion compounded by development too close to shorelines.

At Kapukaulua, shoreline hardening with rock revetments and a history of extractive sand mining spanning several decades combine to exacerbate erosion conditions, causing some of the highest erosion rates in the entire state, according to project leadership.

“This beach system has a long history of destructive human intervention in the form of sand mining,” said Owens. “While we can’t right the wrongs of the past, we can help remediate the problem to some degree with the healing power of these natural systems.”

The one-day planting event marked the beginning of a larger effort to utilize human labor to restore the dunes on Maui’s North Shore. The larger project, led by the Hawaiʻi Sea Grant and Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter, seeks to restore dunes along the coast from Wawau Point (Baby Beach) in Spreckelsville to Lower Pāʻia Park (by the Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center).

Kapukaulua dune restoration

The day kicked off with Aunty Mopsy, local resident with family going back many generations in the Hāmākuapoko Auhupua`a (includes modern day Pāʻia town and Kapukaulua) giving a pule (prayer) and blessing the groundbreaking event as volunteers gathered in a circle.

The native species, which trap wind blown sand to create resilient dunes included:

Pōhuehue, Ipomea pes-caprae subsp. brasiliensis, also commonly known as beach morning glory, is a prostrate vine with medium/large green double lobed heart shaped leaves and showy purple flowers that often bloom in the morning.

‘Aki’aki, Sporobolus virginicus, also commonly known as beach dropseed or saltgrass, is an indigenous grass that spreads via rhizomes. It makes a great beach plant because its root/rhizome zone extends feet below the surface, helping to stabilize the sand structure.

‘Akulikuli, Sesuvium portulacastrum, also known as beach purslane, is an indigenous coastal ground cover found across the Pacific. It can be found on rocky and sandy beaches as well as around estuaries and marshes. This adaptability is showcased in its highly variable appearance.

Volunteers and the County’s Dune Crew, led by Jenna Spellman, will take care of the plants and ensure they continue to grow as they do their job of capturing and accumulating sand over time into dunes.

Kapukaulua emergency dune restoration. PC: Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter

“The day’s planting was a great example of the community coming together and working with the County to make a positive difference at a beloved stretch of coastline,” said the event organizers.

For those interested in learning more about the continuing dune restoration efforts happening at Kapukaulua visit the project storymap at experience.arcgis.com/experience/7417e375f63a4eae9391cb257dbfe245/.