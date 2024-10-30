Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:53 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 07:12 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:02 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:57 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north-facing shores will trend down Thursday into Friday. An upward trend is expected Friday night through the weekend, with heights potentially nearing advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Saturday night through Sunday as the swell peaks. A downward trend is expected early next week as the swell fades. Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the rest of the week due to the strong trades. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly a mix of short-period southeast and background long-period south swell energy.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.