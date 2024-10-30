Military family visits Maui: Last stop in 50-state mission to raise awareness of cleft conditions

The Hough family visits Washington, D.C., as part of their journey to raise awareness about cleft conditions. Courtesy photo

The Hough family is on a mission to raise national awareness about cleft conditions. Father Jeremy Hough, mother Kelly and daughters Caroline and Campbell will be on Maui tomorrow, Halloween, at 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park.

The visit marks the last stop in their 50-day journey to run 5Ks in all 50 states to raise awareness and funds for cleft conditions and Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization.

This inspiring initiative highlights the challenges faced by children with clefts and the life-changing surgeries that Smile Train provides at no cost to families in need.

The Houghs are driven by personal experience. Their daughter, Campbell, was born with cleft. They said they know just how fortunate they are to have received some of the best care in the United States for her.

Campbell Hough was born with a cleft lip. Courtesy photo

Clefts are the most common facial difference worldwide, affecting approximately 1 in 700 babies, making it difficult for a person to speak, eat, hear and breathe. There are many children around the world that don’t have access to this proper high quality cleft care. The Houghs are running to help make a difference.