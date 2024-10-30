UH Maui College student enrollment up 6%

File photo (2024): University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

Enrollment at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is up 6% from the last fall, for a total of 2,792 students, according to the University of Hawaiʻi System.

The college’s student enrollment has experienced a variable, though pervasive decline from 2011, but it’s trended up over the past two years. In 2011, fall enrollment was 4,518, per the UH. In 2017, fall enrollment was 3,302. During the fall semester of 2020, enrollment had dropped to 2,882. In 2022, it dipped further to 2,472. Last year, fall enrollment rose by 7.5% to 2,647.

Headcount enrollment at all 10 campuses of the University of Hawaiʻi surpassed 50,000 students for the first time since 2018. It marked a 3% increase compared to fall 2023 for the collective system. Additionally, enrollment is up at eight out of the 10 campuses, including all seven community colleges, which has not happened since 2010.

While enrollment for freshmen who just graduated from high school has declined 5% nationally this fall, first-time freshmen at UH from Hawaiʻi high schools increased by 10% across the system, including a 15% increase at UH Mānoa and a 9% increase at the community colleges.

“This is not just good news for UH, it’s good news for the entire state,” said UH President David Lassner. “I am most excited about the increases in our first-time freshmen from Hawaiʻi, and the fact that we are bucking the national trend. The people of Hawaiʻi are truly seeing the value of their public higher education system.”

Enrollment across UH Community Colleges

Leeward CC saw the biggest increase in enrollment among the UH Community Colleges, which all welcomed more students in fall 2024 compared to the same time last year:

Leeward CC—6,471 students (+7%)

UH Maui College—2,792 students (+6%)

Honolulu CC—3,342 (+4%)

Kauaʻi CC—1,335 (+3%)

Kapiʻolani CC—5,914 (+2%)

Hawaiʻi CC—2,289 (+1%)

Windward CC—2,765 (+1%)

Enrollment for the Early College program, through which high school students take college courses for dual high school and college credit, reached an all time high at the UH Community Colleges. Early College is up 10% compared to fall 2023 with 3,717 high school students enrolled. Students who take college courses in high school are more likely to attend college and earn a degree.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island enrollment is up 6% at the UH Community Colleges driving a 5% increase across the 10 campus system with growth in nearly all ethnic groups, including Native Hawaiian and Part-Hawaiian (4%), Filipino (5%) Micronesian and Marshallese (9%), Samoan (3%) and Tongan (10%).

“We are so excited to see increases across our seven community colleges in overall enrollment and in these key areas,” said Interim VP for Community Colleges Della Teraoka. “I commend our chancellors, their leadership and enrollment management teams for their great work along with our faculty and staff. We are going to keep looking for ways to improve so we can continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Enrollment across UH four-year campuses

UH Mānoa surpassed 20,000 students for the first time since 2013 with 20,028 students enrolled, a 4% increase over 2023. The flagship campus of the UH System also welcomed a record 3,123 first-time freshmen in fall 2024, the 3rd straight year UH Mānoa has reached 3,000 or more freshmen. More information on UH Mānoa’s fall enrollment numbers can be found on UH News.

Although enrollment was down 2% at UH West Oʻahu, with 2,814 students attending in fall 2024, the number of degree-seeking students and student semester hours taught increased. The modest decrease of about 50 students mostly represents fewer Early College enrollments.

Despite an overall enrollment drop of 4% at UH Hilo, Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin emphasized that she was “thrilled to see a 25% surge in returning students—those who had paused their studies during the pandemic and are now back to finish what they started.” She also noted gains in key areas, including out-of-state Native Hawaiian, transfer, graduate and veteran students. UH Hilo’s fall 2024 enrollment stands at 2,668.