Brief closures slated next month for several pools in Central Maui

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. File Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced brief closures scheduled next month for several County pools in Central Maui.

Pools scheduled for closures and related details are as follows:

Kōkua Pool, 275 Uhu St., Kahului, will close Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 for water safety instructor training.

Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, 145 Kaulawahine St., Kahului, will close Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 for water safety instructor training.

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, 700 Haliʻa Nākoa St., Wailuku, will close from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 due to pool guard recruitment swim test. It will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day.

For more information on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general County Parks and Recreation information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.