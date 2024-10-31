Diver rescued from ocean at ‘Sand Piles’ in Waiehu

Waiehu. PC: File photo.

A diver was rescued from waters off of Waiehu on Tuesday afternoon following reports that the man was in distress about 200-300 yards offshore.

The incident was reported at 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the ocean offshore of Lower Waiehu Beach Road in the area often referred to as “Sand Piles.”

Crews received a report that the man was struggling to keep his head above water. He was described as an island resident.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Rescue 1 and ocean safety Jet Ski 10.

Ocean Safety crews aboard Jet Ski 10 were able to locate the man and bring him to shore. He was checked by Emergency Medical Services personnel on shore and had no injuries.

Crews left the scene at 1:46 p.m.

Officials say conditions on scene included light to moderate trades with a moderate east swell.