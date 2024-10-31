Healthcare workers announce three-day strike, beginning Monday morning

Maui Memorial Medical Center. Image credit: file Kaiser.

Hundreds of nurses and other healthcare workers will walk off the job for three days beginning 7 a.m. Monday, impacting care from essential staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lāna‘i Community Hospital.

According to an announcement this morning by the United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaiʻi, the strike will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Maui Memorial; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kula Hospital, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lāna‘i Community Hospital. It will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday at Maui Memorial when the day shift walks back into work.

Today’s announcement of an unfair labor practice strike union members has been brewing for awhile. The announced strike comes after three months of contract talks between employer Maui Health System and the union. In September, union members voted to authorize a strike, if necessary.

Maui Now reached out to Maui Health for comment this morning. A response is pending.

The union represents represents 900 Maui Health employees on Maui and Lāna‘i. Union members include registered nurses, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, MRI, imaging, and mammography technicians, financial counselors, admitting clerks, receptionists, and others.

The union members are scheduled to return to work at 7 a.m. Nov. 7.

According to the union, “the primary issues remain safe staffing and wages that can retain staff in Maui to care for Maui residents.”

The union said its bargaining team has proposed the same staffing ratios that Kaiser agreed to in its contract with registered nurses in California. Studies show that for every patient added to a nurse’s workload, mortality rates increase by 7%, according to the union.

According to the union, a ward clerk at Maui Memorial earns, on average, 19.66% less than an employee in the same classification at a nearby Kaiser clinic in Wailuku. Receptionists and lab assistants make nearly 20% less and a clinical coordinator 17.09% less, the union says.

It reports that turnover rates among ancillary staff at Maui Memorial are 16.19% vs. 7.3% at Kaiser’s other Hawaiʻi hospitals and clinics.

The union also cites a June study by the Hawaiʻi State Rural Health Association, “Maui Together.” That study indicates that 39% of medical professionals are contemplating moving to the Mainland. Another 40% are considering a reduction in hours, and 35% are thinking about leaving medicine altogether, according to the union.