Maui County, again, leads state in vacation rental supply in September

Maui County continued to have the largest vacation rental supply in the state in September

Maui County continued to have the largest vacation rental supply in the state in September — 263,900 available unit nights, compared with 230,500 on Oʻahu, 214,600 on Hawaiʻi Island and 136,600 on Kauaʻi, according to a monthly vacation rental performance report by the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Maui County’s supply of available unit nights in September was up 77.9% from the same month last year (a month after the Maui wildfires), but 15.6% less than in September 2019.

Maui demand was 120,400 unit nights (+68.0% vs. 2023, -46.7% vs. 2019), resulting in 45.6 percent occupancy (-2.7 percentage points vs. 2023, -26.6 percentage points vs. 2019). The average daily room rate was $352 (+32.4% vs. 2023, +54.7% vs. 2019).

For September 2024, Maui County hotels reported average daily room rate of $453 and occupancy of 52.6%.

Statewide in September, the total monthly supply of vacation rentals was 845,600 unit nights (+19.5% vs. 2023, -7.4% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 381,100 unit nights (+2.1% vs. 2023, -38.8% vs. 2019). This combination resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 45.1% (-7.7 percentage points vs. 2023, -23.1 percentage points vs. 2019) for September. Occupancy for Hawai‘i’s hotels was 68.9% in September 2024.

The average daily room rate for vacation rentals statewide in September was $301 (+15.8% vs. 2023, +55.5% vs. 2019). By comparison, the average rate for hotels was $316 in September 2024.

State officials said it’s important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism’s Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in the department’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.

A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in a private home, or shared room/space in a private home. The report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.