Maui police launch Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File photo (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

Starting today, and continuing throughout the Halloween holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the holiday weekend.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. “We aim to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” police said.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe for everyone by following these tips:

Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out.

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Stopping for trick-or-treaters may add to your travel time.

If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence. If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.