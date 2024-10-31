Maui News

Visitor injured during landslide in remote section of Piʻilani Highway

By Wendy Osher
 October 31, 2024, 5:49 AM HST
A 66-year-old woman from Canada was injured when a rock from a landslide struck the vehicle she was in, on a remote section of the Piʻilani Highway Sunday morning. The incident was reported at 10:28 a.m. on Oct. 27 near Mile 39 of the highway between Kīpahulu and Kaupō.

Maui fire officials say the landslide struck the vehicle, damaging the windshield and roof, and rendering the vehicle undriveable. According to department reports, a rock from the landslide penetrated the roof of the vehicle and struck the woman, who was in the rear seat. The other two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

The woman received injuries to her right shoulder and arm, as well as her left leg. She was treated by firefighters at the scene, then transported by Emergency Medical Services personnel to Hāna Health for further evaluation and treatment.

Also responding to the scene were firefighters from Engine 7 in East Maui. Emergency personnel left the scene at 11:17 a.m.

