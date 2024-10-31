Wailuku First Friday welcomes season of giving, Nov. 1

Wailuku First Friday. PC: Wailuku First Friday Town Parties

The next Wailuku First Friday town party is set for Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Market Street. In celebration of community generosity, several Wailuku town merchants and event vendors have announced that proceeds from their sales will be donated to local organizations.

Stroll through Market Street and support a range of causes while you shop:

Mystery Maui Escape Room – Donate non-perishable goods to play Mystery Maui’s 10-minute escape game called Grouchy Grandma. All donations accepted will go to Maui Food Bank. Games are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sabado Gallery – Proceeds to Sabado Art Schools

Wailuku Coffee Co. – Proceeds of Golden Coffee Beans + 15% of art sales will go to Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Maui

Sandell Artworks – 10% to Maui Onstage

Fungi Family Farm – 10% to Imua Family Services

Hanu Hawai‘i – Proceeds to @helpmauirise

Tru Grindz – 10% to Maui Humane Society

Teppanyaki 2 Go – Proceeds to Lahaina Kokua

Lipslide Grindz – Proceeds to One Love Skate

Catch the energetic tunes of Jimmy & The Twins on the Market Street Stage bringing feel-good vibes to keep the party going.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Stop by the ground floor of the Wailuku Parking Garage for an array of dining options in the food court that also features a “Canoe Crop Corner.” Sponsored by Maui Visitors and Conventions Bureau, the Canoe Crop Corner provides an opportunity to collaborate with farmers, cultural practitioners, and local restaurants highlighting a canoe crop and local produce. This month, highlighting the kalo is cultural practitioner Lukela Alboro and Chef Joey Macadangdang of Joey’s Kitchen and Balai Pata.

Wailuku First Friday ‘Wailuku Gives’ event flyer (Nov. 1, 2024). PC: Wailuku First Friday

Free parking will be available after 6:00 p.m. at the new Wailuku Garage. Access into the garages is from Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 p.m. Vendors, merchants and entertainers are reminded that Market Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed and towed at owner’s expense.

Event sponsors include County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Lokahi Pacific and KPOA 93.5FM. Check out wailukufirstfriday.com for more information.