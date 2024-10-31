Maui Arts & Entertainment

Halloween contest winners at The Shops at Wailea announced

October 31, 2024, 9:11 AM HST
* Updated October 31, 9:32 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Overall Grand Prize: The Grand Prize Winner, Erik Domingo from the ‘Ohana Category, donned Vintage Games & Toys and won two round-trip tickets to any destination Alaska Airlines serves. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 0-2, 1ST PLACE: Xander Koko – Dino Rancher John. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 0-2, 2ND PLACE: Luca Springer – Nacho Libre. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 3-5: 1ST PLACE: Isabella Esmele – Strawberry Shortcake. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 3-5: 2ND PLACE: Coco Leon-Sato – Alien. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 3-5: 3RD PLACE: Leah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Toyota Tacoma Truck. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 6-10: 1ST PLACE: Elizabeth Anderson – Barbie. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 6-10: 2ND PLACE: Shaina Hipolito – Pa’u Rider. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki Ages 6-10: 3RD PLACE: Felix Cassalo – Up. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • ‘Ohana: 1ST PLACE: Anderson ‘Ohana – Bubble Gum. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • ‘Ohana: 2ND PLACE: Gamez ‘Ohana – Circus. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • ‘Ohana: 3RD PLACE: Rhianna ‘Ohana – Cars. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea welcomed families and keiki for a Halloween celebration packed with excitement, imaginative costumes, and festive surprises on Sunday, Oct. 27. Nearly 1,000 guests attended the event with 180 contestants taking part in this year’s costume contest.

Here are the winners:

  • Keiki Ages 0-2
    • 1ST PLACE: Xander Koko – Dino Rancher John
    • 2ND PLACE: Luca Springer – Nacho Libre
    • 3RD PLACE: Melody Koerber – Cabbage Patch
  • Keiki Ages 3-5
    • 1ST PLACE: Isabella Esmele – Strawberry Shortcake
    • 2ND PLACE: Coco Leon-Sato – Alien
    • 3RD PLACE: Leah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Toyota Tacoma Truck
  • Keiki Ages 6-10
    • 1ST PLACE: Elizabeth Anderson – Barbie
    • 2ND PLACE: Shaina Hipolito – Pa’u Rider
    • 3RD PLACE: Felix Cassalo – Up
  • ‘Ohana
    • 1ST PLACE: Anderson ‘Ohana – Bubble Gum 
    • 2ND PLACE: Gamez ‘Ohana – Circus
    • 3RD PLACE: Rhianna ‘Ohana – Cars
  • Pets
    • 1ST PLACE: Shadow 
    • 2ND PLACE: Sherri Serrano – Sushi Cat
    • 3RD PLACE: Lady Bird
  • Overall Grand Prize:
    • The Grand Prize Winner, Erik Domingo from the ‘Ohana Category, donned Vintage Games & Toys and won two round-trip tickets to any destination Alaska Airlines serves.

The Halloween excitement continued throughout The Shops with trick-or-treating at participating stores, where costumed keiki collected sweet treats. Guests were also treated to playful balloon animals and a mesmerizing magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments