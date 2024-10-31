Halloween contest winners at The Shops at Wailea announced

Overall Grand Prize: The Grand Prize Winner, Erik Domingo from the ‘Ohana Category, donned Vintage Games & Toys and won two round-trip tickets to any destination Alaska Airlines serves. Keiki Halloween 2024. PC: The Shops at Wailea































































The Shops at Wailea welcomed families and keiki for a Halloween celebration packed with excitement, imaginative costumes, and festive surprises on Sunday, Oct. 27. Nearly 1,000 guests attended the event with 180 contestants taking part in this year’s costume contest.

Here are the winners:

Keiki Ages 0-2 : 1ST PLACE: Xander Koko – Dino Rancher John 2ND PLACE: Luca Springer – Nacho Libre 3RD PLACE: Melody Koerber – Cabbage Patch

: Keiki Ages 3-5 : 1ST PLACE: Isabella Esmele – Strawberry Shortcake 2ND PLACE: Coco Leon-Sato – Alien 3RD PLACE: Leah Rodriguez-Lomboy – Toyota Tacoma Truck

: Keiki Ages 6-10 : 1ST PLACE: Elizabeth Anderson – Barbie 2ND PLACE: Shaina Hipolito – Pa’u Rider 3RD PLACE: Felix Cassalo – Up

: ‘Ohana : 1ST PLACE: Anderson ‘Ohana – Bubble Gum 2ND PLACE: Gamez ‘Ohana – Circus 3RD PLACE: Rhianna ‘Ohana – Cars

: Pets : 1ST PLACE: Shadow 2ND PLACE: Sherri Serrano – Sushi Cat 3RD PLACE: Lady Bird

: Overall Grand Prize : The Grand Prize Winner, Erik Domingo from the ‘Ohana Category, donned Vintage Games & Toys and won two round-trip tickets to any destination Alaska Airlines serves.

:

The Halloween excitement continued throughout The Shops with trick-or-treating at participating stores, where costumed keiki collected sweet treats. Guests were also treated to playful balloon animals and a mesmerizing magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks.