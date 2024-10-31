Woman in critical condition after rollover accident on West Kuiaha Rd. in Haʻikū

A 44-year-old Kahului woman was pulled unresponsive from a vehicle after it was involved in a rollover accident on West Kuiaha Rd. in Haʻikū on Thursday morning. A 2-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, did not sustain injuries as a result of the collision. Both were extricated by good Samaritans.

The accident was reported at 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2024. Maui police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the grey 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on West Kuiaha Rd. when it veered right off the roadway. The Kia struck a fence on the roadway shoulder and overturned, landing on its roof back in the southbound lane of the roadway.

The operator of the Sorento was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she remains receiving treatment.

The operator and passenger were properly restrained at the time of the collision, according to a preliminary investigation.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

