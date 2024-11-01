Catholic Charities Hawai‘i leadership transition announced

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Rob Van Tassell (left), and Tina Andrade. Courtesy photos

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Rob Van Tassell will retire as president and chief executive officer on Jan. 6, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Wednesday. He will be succeeded by current Chief Operating Officer Tina Andrade, making her the first female and Native Hawaiian leader of the organization.

Andrade will also take on the presidency of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp., the agency dedicated to providing affordable housing for seniors, individuals with special needs, and other socially or economically disadvantaged persons and families.

Since joining Catholic Charities in 2019, Van Tassell has led the organization through several notable achievements, according to an announcement. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he oversaw the organization’s role as one of two agencies selected by the state of Hawai‘i to administer the federal CARES Act Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program. Under his leadership, the agency launched the program within three weeks, ultimately distributing $59.7 million in housing assistance to 13,709 households by the program’s end in December 2020.

Van Tassell also commemorated Catholic Charities’ 75th anniversary, celebrating the organization’s longstanding commitment to serving Hawai‘i’s communities. His leadership brought about the completion of two affordable senior housing developments, Meheula Vista on O‘ahu and Kahului Lani on Maui. More recently, Catholic Charities was instrumental in disaster response efforts following the Maui wildfires, supporting residents who lost loved ones, homes and jobs.

Reflecting on his time with the agency, Van Tassell said: “It has been my honor and privilege to steward Catholic Charities through a period of transformational change. What began as a challenge to innovate one of the oldest, largest and most comprehensive human services agencies in Hawai‘i resulted in a nimble, responsive and strategic community partner. I am humbled to have been at the helm during this period, working alongside exceptional colleagues who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the most vulnerable among us every day.”

Andrade brings more than 20 years of experience with Catholic Charities, having most recently served as chief operating officer.

“Since joining the organization in 2003, she has been a pivotal leader, instrumental in shaping the agency’s mission, advancing its strategic initiatives and navigating critical community challenges, particularly in affordable housing,” the announcement said. “Under her guidance, CCH secured $200 million to expand affordable housing in Hawai‘i and facilitated the distribution of over $150 million in federal rental assistance during the pandemic.”

Board Chair Vernon Wong said: “Tina has been a trusted and collaborative member of our executive team. Her deep knowledge of CCH’s history, programs and mission, combined with her compassion and commitment to our community, make her an ideal choice to lead Catholic Charities Hawai‘i into its next chapter. We are immensely grateful to Rob for his visionary leadership and the many achievements he’s accomplished during his tenure, leaving a lasting legacy that Tina is well-equipped to build upon.”

Born and raised in Honolulu, Andrade is a Kamehameha Schools graduate and a former educator. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies and a Master’s in Pastoral Theology from Chaminade University, along with an Executive Certificate in Non-Profit Management from University of San Diego, an Executive Certificate in Non-Profit Transformational Leadership from Notre Dame University and a Professional Certificate in Human Resource & Workforce Development & Management from Michigan State University.

Serving Hawai’i since 1947, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i offers assistance to people in need, regardless of faith and culture. Long trusted in the community for its innovative and professional approach to human services, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i provides much-needed services through more than 30 programs statewide. The agency is fully accredited by the Council of Accreditation. They are a partner agency of Aloha United Way and a member of the nationwide Catholic Charities USA organization.

For more information, visit www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org.