County of Maui offices closed for Election Day, Nov. 5

County of Maui offices, including the Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway and the Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului, will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, for the Election Day holiday.

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills will be closed. The Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost will be open for shortened hours from 6 a.m. to noon Friday. Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center will be open for shortened hours from 8 a.m. to noon. The schedule for residential trash pickup will remain unchanged.

County pools will be closed. Updated pool closure information is available by calling 808-270-8208.

The Maui Bus will be operating on its regular schedule.

Completed ballots must be received by the County Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Ballots can be dropped off in person at Ballot Drop Box locations, which can be found at https://mauicountyvotes.gov/vsc-and-drop-boxes.

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 6.