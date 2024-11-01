Hawai‘i hires on ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ made $31M in wages; workforce training provided to local interns

“Rescue: HI-Surf”. Courtesy of FOX Entertainment

A pulse-pounding new drama set on Oʻahu’s North Shore is contributing to the state’s economy in a big way.

“Rescue: HI-Surf,” a co-production of John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, hired over 2,100 local cast and crew to be part of the first season. Collectively, the hires earned more than $31.75 million in wages.

This includes Native Hawaiian filmmaker Erin Lau, who directs the seventh episode of the series as it follows the personal and professional lives of local lifeguards. Airing on FOX this Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, the episode marks Lau’s directorial debut in the network television space, furthering her impressive writer/director/producer credits across high-profile branded content and award-winning short films.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am incredibly grateful for the support from our local film community and the collective of organizations and advocates that have helped me grow as a filmmaker and are empowering even more voices,” said Lau. “Opportunities like this are essential for our emerging artists, and I’m thrilled to be part of ʻRescue: HI-Surf’ as it celebrates Hawai‘i’s creatives and stories.”







The series has also invested an additional $33.85 million in the local economy through food purchases, lodging, equipment and office rentals and goods and services from local vendors.

Production is also championing the next generation of creative workers, bringing on local interns across various departments and offering hands-on experience in roles as production assistants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The series not only authentically captures the courage and care of Hawai‘i’s lifeguard community but is also creating valuable workforce opportunities for local creatives on a network series,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the Creative Industries Division at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Catch Lau’s episode of “Rescue: HI-Surf” on Monday at 8 p.m. HST on FOX affiliate KHON-TV.