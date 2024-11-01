Kaibigan ng Lahaina to host ‘Lahaina Palengke Night’ on Saturday

The Lahaina-led nonprofit organization, Kaibigan ng Lahaina, is set to host a free “Lahaina Palengke Night” with business and community fellowship from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary School. Parking is free, but limited.

This Lahaina Palengke Night will be the nonprofit’s first public event. The group aims to uplift the spirit of our Lahaina Filipino community.

Palengke refers to the public, open-air markets often found in the Philippines. The event will feature fresh produce, Filipino entrepreneurs, Lahaina gear and food vendors. Among those, are familiar Filipino owned businesses that suffered great loss due to the August 2023 wildfires.

Event Chairperson and organization board member Ryan Corpuz said; “For RVN Deli, Smash Maui and West Side Boba, this is a formal and long overdue homecoming.”

Kaibigan ng Lahaina’s commitment to resiliency building will move forward because of this event and in future programming.

“Cooking for the people of Lahaina and especially the Filipino community brings so much joy for us,” said Roger Navarro, owner of RVN Deli. “We get to serve our community and see familiar faces. We are so thankful for the chance to participate in this Palengke Night.”

Attendees are encouraged to carpool or walk to Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary School because parking is limited.

A resource fair will also be featured at the event, with representatives from key organizations that seek to aid the Lahaina Filipino community. The organization hopes to provide a welcoming space to enjoy good company while looking forward into the future with confidence and security.

Kaibigan ng Lahaina was founded to address the recovery needs of Filipinos and immigrants after the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Kaibigan ng Lahaina’s goal is to provide pathways towards resiliency through its programming and services, focusing on recovery, cultural knowledge and identity, workforce development, as well as individual and community wellness.

For general inquiries, contact Eric Arquero, executive director, at 808-303-8289.