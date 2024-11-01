Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi Opens Pop-Up at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Shop your favorite designs from Nov. 8-11. PC: Courtesy

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes the popular Aloha wear brand Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi to the center for an exclusive pop-up, Nov. 8-11, 2024.

Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi is a custom cut-and-sew clothing brand with distinctive signature styles, seamlessly blending a modern twist on traditional aloha and resort wear. Their mission is to inspire individuals to incorporate authentic aloha wear into their everyday wardrobes, celebrating the culture of our islands.

“We have been patiently waiting for our return to Maui. It’s our first time back since 2020, and we can’t wait to share our new collections,” said Alexis Akiona, founder of Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi. “We missed Maui so much!”

The pop-up will also feature an array of products from Simply Sisters, a line designed by Alexis’ mother, Lola Miller. In addition, shoppers will have the opportunity to explore offerings from Kāne Collective, the brand created by Alexis’ husband, James Akiona IV.

“We’re delighted to host Lexbreezy’s Maui pop-up this November,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Their brand has grown tremendously in the last few years and this is an exciting opportunity for both locals and visitors to shop unique designs just in time for the holiday season. We invite Maui to come out and support Alexis and her ʻohana of brands.”

The Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi pop-up will be located on the second floor of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, between Shapers and Lids. Learn more about Lexbreezy at lexbreezyhawaii.com.