61-year-old man critically injured, bit by shark at Waiehu, Maui

Maui emergency crews responded today to a report of a shark attack incident in the area known as “Sand Piles” at Waiehu on Maui at around 7:08 a.m.

The 61-year-old male patient was transported in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room with injuries to his leg, authorities tell Maui Now. He remains at the hospital where he is receiving further care.

Maui police responded to the incident at Waiehu Beach Park regarding a report of a miscellaneous accident. Upon arrival, officers located the man onshore, alert and conscious, who reported suffering a shark bite while surfing, police said. With the assistance of other surfers, the man was able to swim back to shore.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the injured area before medics and fire personnel arrived.

At approximately 7:42 a.m., personnel with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the area. Shark response incident protocols often include the closure of the beach for one mile in either direction of where the incident occurred.

At around 10:30 a.m., crews continued to patrol the area on land and by jet ski.

*This is a developing story. Details surrounding this incident are pending release. Further details will be posted as they become available.

