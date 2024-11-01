Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2024

November 1, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
7-10
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:52 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:04 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:15 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north-northeast swell will continue to decrease through the weekend as a building north-northwest swell moves into the coastal waters. The latest buoy observations northwest of the Hawaiian Islands have started to pickup on the long period forerunners and are approximately 1-2 ft higher than guidance. Expect this swell to continue building through the weekend with peak swell heights expected by Sunday morning. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will likely reach advisory levels on Sunday. The northwest swell will gradually decrease on Monday, then hold through early next week. Another building northwest swell is expected to move into the coastal waters for the latter half of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through tonight due to the strong trades locally and upstream across the eastern Pacific. A slight downward trend is expected this weekend. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly a mix of short period southeast and background long period south swell energy. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
