Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council established for climate mitigation

A section of Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui is vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is seeking youth ages 11 to 24 to serve on the inaugural Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council and advise of climate mitigation. File photo (PC: Maui MPO)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is inviting youth ages 11 to 24 on all islands to apply to serve on the inaugural Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council.

The Youth Council will serve as a working, leadership group advising the department on its climate mitigation and adaptation commitments and programs. Youth Council members will learn about and give input on diverse matters from increasing public electric vehicle charging, to improving pedestrian safety, to communicating effectively with youth and the broader community.

“The state of Hawaiʻi has extremely ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals to hit by 2045,” said Gov. Josh Green. “As the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and all of Hawaiʻi’s residents make changes to drastically lessen our contribution to climate change, we want to empower Hawaiʻi’s youth to work shoulder to shoulder with us. What we build together will be the transportation system that the youth inherit.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Under the historic Navahine v. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation constitutional climate settlement agreement reached in June 2024 between HDOT and youth advocates, the department agreed to establish a volunteer youth council to advise on the department’s mitigation and adaptation commitments on a quarterly basis, with transparency about youth council recommendations and HDOT’s responses.

“We welcome the Youth Transportation Council to work alongside HDOT to improve climate policy and infrastructure,” said Hawai‘i Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We moved quickly to establish the Council so that they can help us develop the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan by May that will guide our strategic direction for climate change mitigation. Once we have our plan, the youth’s creativity and passion will help fuel our implementation across all islands.”

“E alu like mai kākou! Let us work together!” said Pahonu Coleman, chairman, Pahonu Restoration and Navahine youth plaintiff. “The leo (voice) of youth at the table is crucial to a sustainable future. It’s inspiring and encouraging to see this critical step, bringing together passionate ōpio (youth), to shape the future of Hawaiʻi, transportation and our communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The inaugural Youth Council will work directly with the department’s new Office of Climate Mitigation Adaptation and Culture to define the council’s long-term roles and responsibilities, meeting structure, project focus and ensuring participants have a rewarding and impactful experience. HDOT expects the Youth Council will consist of approximately 20 youth, with seats reserved for each island. Youth Council members will represent the priorities, values, and needs of the communities they are a part of and bring their own lived and learned experience to the department’s work. The Youth Council will meet quarterly, with its first meeting to occur in December during winter break.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 25. For additional information and to apply online, visit the Hawai‘i Youth Transportation Council website.