List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 8, 2024

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea/Pāpalaua Wayside Park: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Friday, Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Olowalu: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 14.5 and 15.1, in the vicinity of Luawai Street and Kapaiki Place, on Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Lahaina: (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 21.3 and 21.5 in the vicinity of Keawe Street and Limahana Place, on Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile marker 0.4 and 0.6, in the vicinity of Kinipopo Street and Aku Place, on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and palm pruning.

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions, between mile marker 0.7 and 0.9, in the vicinity of Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Kahului: Left-turn pocket and left through lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound and westbound direction between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2 in between Lono Avenue and Kane Street, on Monday, Nov. 4 and if needed, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line work. More HERE.

Kahului: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the northbound direction between mile marker 2.75 and 2.76, in the vicinity of Hana Highway and Hobron Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning.

Kahului: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the southbound direction between mile marker 2.75 and 2.76, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Friday, Friday, Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Peʻahi/Huelo: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.6 and 1.8 in the vicinity of Honopou Road and ʻUlalena Loop, on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repair.

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, on Monday, Nov. 4 and from Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/portion-of-kekaulike-avenue-in-kula-to-close-for-approximately-nine-months/