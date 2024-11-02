Subaru Hawaiʻi to donate a portion of vehicle purchase proceeds to local nonprofits

The 13th annual Share the Love campaign will benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society and Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi. PC: Subaru Hawaiʻi

In its 13th annual Share the Love event, Subaru Hawaiʻi will donate $350 to a local nonprofit for every Subaru purchased in Hawaiʻi. The promotion began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

“The Share the Love Campaign is one of my favorite times of the year, as we get to support incredible local organizations and continue our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “Together with support from our customers, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals and keiki across our islands.”

Funds from the program will be evenly distributed to support two local causes, with each eligible for up to $15,000 in donations. These organizations were selected for their alignment with Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Love Promises, areas that the brand is committed to making a difference in: Pets, along with Helping and Caring for people in need.

Hawaiian Humane Societies rescues and shelters animals on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi, and provides emergency veterinary care, temporary housing, adoption services and more. Hawaiʻi Humane Societies’ donations will be split amongst all its locations.

Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi grants life-changing wishes for Hawaiʻi keiki who are fighting critical illnesses.

Paula Fuga will return as Subaru Hawaiʻi’s brand ambassador with her song “Parachute” serving as a special dedication to home, community and caring for our ʻohana.

Over the past 12 years, Subaru Hawaiʻi has donated over $410,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Event. For more information, visit subaruhawaii.com/sharethelove.