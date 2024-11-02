Top scholarship for Hawaiian students announces revamped program

Students walk on the UH Maui College campus. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

APIA Scholars, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students, has announced the launch of its transformed scholarship program – an opportunity for local students.

The newly revamped scholarship application focuses on reducing financial barriers to higher education for students who are most in need. These changes include removing GPA as an eligibility requirement, removing the optional letter of recommendation, and requiring one essay instead of two essays plus an optional third essay or letter of recommendation.

As part of their focus to serve those who are most in need, APIA Scholars will also be piloting new funding options, including flexible uses for scholarship funds (such as covering housing and food costs) as well as an expanded pilot for emergency funds.

“We are committed to empowering AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) students by ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of their educational aspirations,” said Dr. Noël S. Harmon, president and executive director of APIA Scholars. “Our revamped scholarship program is the result of in-depth research, listening to our students, and working closely with our partners. It is designed to provide critical support to those who need it most and help them succeed in college and beyond.”

APIA Scholars will also expand multi-year awards that provide sustained support throughout a student’s college journey.

“Over the past few academic years, we have made significant strides in offering multi-year scholarships, which have directly contributed to improved scholar engagement and higher persistence rates,” stated the organization. “Multi-year scholarships have grown from 11% of our scholarships in FY2019-2020 to over 60% in FY2023-2024. By expanding this approach further, we can continue to bolster long-term academic success for our scholars.

For more information, visit www.apiascholars.org.