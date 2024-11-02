Wailea Tennis Tournament to benefit Maui firefighters

Players compete in the 2022 Wailea Fall Doubles Tournament. Photo courtesy of Wailea Tennis.

Tennis players are invited to register for the Wailea Fall Doubles Tennis Tournament, scheduled Nov. 9-11, 2024, at the Wailea Tennis Club. Benefitting the Maui County Firefighter’s Relief Association, the weekend sports event includes two days of doubles and mixed doubles action at the Wailea Tennis Club plus a silent auction and players dinner party featuring a buffet, open bar and live music.

Participants may enter either one doubles event for $80, or two events for $100. For more information or to register, visit www.waileatennis.com.

Even non-tennis players can get into the action and support the fundraiser by bidding on silent auction items online. A link to the silent auction will be available Nov. 9-11, 2024, at www.waileatennis.com.

The Maui Firefighter’s Relief Association is dedicated to providing financial assistance, resources, and a sense of community to Maui firefighters and their families. Donations to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit directly support immediate relief efforts for firefighters and families impacted by recent emergencies; ongoing support efforts to help firefighters recover and stay resilient; and future preparedness to ensure firefighters are ready for challenges that lie ahead.