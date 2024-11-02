Webinar ‘Cultivating Conservation: Reef-Friendly Landscaping at Maui Gold’ to be hosted by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

General Manager Rudy Balala cuts a pineapple for guests at the launch of Maui Gold’s reef-friendly landscaping test plot in May 2024. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will host the November edition of its “Know Your Ocean Speaker Series” on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speakers from Maui Gold Pineapple and SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC will share insights into the Reef-Friendly Landscaping process and early observations from Maui Gold’s first test plot.

The webinar will include an introduction to Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Reef-Friendly Landscaping program, its goals, and successes, and a closer look at Maui Gold’s test plot. “Launching the test plot was a big step for us–one acre represents a significant investment for our farm,” said Maui Gold Director of Agriculture Darren Strand. “But, it was a step we wanted to take to increase sustainable practices on the farm and we are looking forward to sharing the wins and challenges we’ve experienced in the last four months.” Maui Gold launched the test plot in May 2024 with a small group of guests in attendance including Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and Hawaiʻi State Senator Lynn DeCoite among others.

Robin Leimomi Proctor and Charlotte O’Brien of SoilThrive Hawaiʻi LLC will also share the science behind their locally-made soil amendment, which is used at Maui Gold’s test plot, and details on how they used the product on the one-acre site at the farm. “We are so excited to be a part of this effort to increase sustainable practices on Maui,” said Proctor. “Transitioning to Reef-Friendly Landscaping is a process that takes time and effort. It is an investment. But it is an investment that will pay off for many years to come, and we are happy to help properties make this important change.”







The webinar will also cover Maui Gold’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, including efforts to improve water efficiency through advanced irrigation systems, reduce plastic use by switching to tapioca-based mulch covers, and phase out fumigation in favor of biocontrol methods that integrate chemical, biological, and other practices like crop rotation, intercropping, soil management, and natural pest control. Additional measures, like installing deer fencing to protect crops, will also be discussed.

“It is so encouraging to see a growing openness towards Reef-Friendly Landscaping practices in Hawaiʻi,” said Jill Wirt, program director for Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. “Having a historic business like Maui Gold launch a test plot proves there is hope for a more sustainable future for Maui. We’re seeing a shift in other industries, too, with the County of Maui wanting to implement more natural practices, and resorts like Honokeana Cove, Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, and the Four Seasons Lānaʻi, achieving our Gold Reef-Friendly Landscaping certification. These efforts are paving the way for a more sustainable future, and we hope to see even more businesses, property owners, and local leaders join the movement to protect our coral reefs and coastal waters.”

Registration for the talk is free and can be completed at https://bit.ly/KYOMGRFL24.