Hawai’i P-20 hosts college planning events in November and December

File photo. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Hawai’i P-20 Partnerships for Education has scheduled additional college planning events to support local high school students and to guide them through the scholarship application process.

In November, there will be two Virtual Scholarship Workshops, and the Native Hawaiian Scholarship ‘Aha Series will also take place statewide in November and December with the following in-person dates in Maui County:

Monday, Nov. 25 : Lānaʻi Community Center, 6-8 p.m.

: Lānaʻi Community Center, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 4:30-7 p.m.

University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Molokaʻi Education Center, 5-7 p.m.

All virtual and in-person events are free and open to all. Registration is available at CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“There are many scholarship opportunities available to students from local and national organizations and we want to make sure that families are informed about how to access the funds available to them,” said Frank Green, financial aid and FAFSA outreach specialist for Hawaiʻi P-20. “We know college planning takes time and we encourage families to have conversations with their student early to best plan how to pay for college, and how to achieve their goals after high school graduation.”

Virtual Scholarship Workshops are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7 and Thursdays, Nov. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature panelists from Sallie Mae, Hawai‘i Community Foundation, and University of Hawai‘i System who will discuss how Hawaiʻi students, regardless of their family income, can access funds to pay for college, in addition to scholarship application and essay writing tips.

The Native Hawaiian Scholarship ʻAha Series will feature representatives from various Native Hawaiian scholarship organizations will be present at each event, and attendees will have the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Many scholarships require FAFSA completion for eligibility,” said Green. “Now is the time for students to research scholarships, prepare their essays, and gather their documents needed for the FAFSA so when FAFSA becomes available December 1 they are ready to complete the form.”

Beginning Jan. 15, 2025, FAFSA Completion Webinars are scheduled on Wednesdays through March 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will hear from local financial aid and FAFSA specialists to prepare to complete the form and to answer any questions.

“FAFSA completion is necessary each year you are seeking financial aid,” said Gus Cobb-Adams, college application and transition specialist for Hawaiʻi P-20. “Whether you already know where you want to attend college, or if you are still unsure of your plans, complete the FAFSA because it could unlock funds to help you pay to further your education.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With any questions about events, college planning or the FAFSA, email FAFSA@Hawaii.edu or contact the FAFSA Hawaiʻi Hotline at (808) 842-2540 year-round. All calls and emails will be returned within 24 hours by a local financial aid specialist.

For a complete list of free upcoming events including all Statewide Native Hawaiian Scholarship ʻAha Series dates and to register, visit CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.