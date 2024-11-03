Hawai‘i Sea Grant annual sci-art exhibit opens merging science, art











A new exhibit brings attention to the urgent issue of marine debris impacting Hawaiʻi’s coastlines and ecosystems. Hosted at The ARTS at Marks Garage in Honolulu’s historic Chinatown district, the third annual sci-art exhibition, “Refuse REFUSE,” runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 23, and is organized by the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program.

In partnership with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project and Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research, “Refuse REFUSE” features a dynamic collection of art by 15 local artists, seven selected students from Kaʻu High and Pahala Elementary School who participated in the Youth Art Competition, and two classrooms from Kīpapa Elementary and Voyager Public Charter School. Opening night will provide an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and listen to live music by Sarah Woo on Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Hawai’i Sea Grant is delighted to host our third annual exhibit, working with artists to bring the community together and confront the critical issue of marine debris,” said Beth Lenz, Hawaiʻi Sea Grant’s assistant director for diversity and community engagement who organized and curated the exhibit. “Through art, we acknowledge that environmental challenges are personal and relatable, inspiring viewers to reconnect with the ocean and envision a healthy sustainable future for Hawai‘i.”

The exhibit will feature a selection of art by Jocelyn Ng whose collaborative works deepen the connection among art, culture, science and community impact. Ng’s series of 10 mixed-media portraits encapsulates the powerful intersection between cultural identity and environmental stewardship.

“This project feels like a return to the source, a way to reclaim our relationship with the ocean by transforming what’s been discarded into something sacred, something that speaks of our collective story,” Ng said. “Each portrait holds the mana of those whose lives are intertwined with the roses, carrying their knowledge, their struggles, and their love for the sea. It’s an invitation to turn back with open hearts, to honor and protect the ocean as we would our own kin, and to envision a future where we move in balance with its ebb.”

Every Monday at The ARTS at Marks Garage during the sci-art exhibit, the public will have the opportunity to learn from early career scientists and local artists as they share their unique perspectives on scientific research, art and understanding. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Sea Grant website.