IT Manager Guy Aguirre named MEO Employee of the Month

IT Manager Guy Aguirre is congratulated by Maui Economic Opportunity Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe after being named as MEO’S Employee of the Month. PC: MEO

IT Manager Guy Aguirre has been named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month of August for always having a solution and a smile and working to improve system security and access for persons with disabilities.

Aguirre also lost his apartment and his prized possessions, including his golf clubs and motorcycle, in the Lahaina fires. He moved to Kahului with his mom, who delights staff with her pastries of banana bread and other goodies.

His anonymous nominator said Aguirre does not get recognized until there is a problem. Because he’s not visible much around the office, things must be running smoothly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since joining MEO in late December 2022 from the visitor industry, Aguirre has been instrumental in improving cell phone and internet service in Hana and upgrading network security and is working to hook up a fiber optic connection and to improve internet access to MEO for persons with disabilities.

For being named Employee of the Month for August, Aguirre earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. He was honored at MEO’s general staff meeting on Sept. 25.