Joshua Gately appointed as vice president of development for James Campbell Co.

Joshua Gately, appointed as vice president of development for the James Campbell Company LLC PC: James Campbell Co.

Joshua Gately has been appointed as vice president of development for the James Campbell Company LLC, a $5 billion private, Hawai‘i-based real estate investment company with origins that date back to 1860.

Gately will manage development initiatives, with a focus on advancing investments in both local and national markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Josh to the James Campbell Company and the development team,” said Steve Kelly, president of the James Campbell Company’s Kapolei Property Division. “His extensive experience in managing high-profile, complex urban developments, combined with his deep understanding of the full development lifecycle, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. As we continue to invest in our home market and beyond, Josh will play a pivotal role in delivering projects that align with our vision and long-term goals.”

Gately’s expertise includes managing all aspects of the development process, from identifying new opportunities to supervising design, construction, and financing. Prior to joining JCC, he served as senior vice president of development at Portman Holdings where he oversaw more than $1.3 billion in urban high-rise projects, including the high-profile Coda at Tech Square and Spring Quarter in Atlanta. Earlier in his career, Gately worked as an associate at Rialto Capital, where he gained valuable experience in real estate finance and investment.

Gately holds a master’s degree in real estate from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Georgia. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP, and has served on the board of the Midtown Alliance in Atlanta.