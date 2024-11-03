Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 10-14 10-14 8-12 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 02:05 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:16 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 10:49 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Existing long period moderate NW (320) swell is peaking this afternoon and will gradually subside beginning tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for N and W facing shores looks to be in good shape and will remain in effect through tonight. A series of moderate NW to NNW swells are possible during the second half of the week into early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy with some wrap possible from the NW swells at select exposures through the near term. As trades strengthen during the second half of the week, surf along E facing shores will likewise tick upward. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly background energy.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.