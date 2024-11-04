After 8 month closure, most of the roadway at Mānele Small Boat Harbor has reopened

Mānele Small Boat Harbor – Traffic flow map (Oct. 30, 2024). PC: courtesy DLNR.

After eight months of closures, most of the roadway in Mānele Small Boat Harbor has reopened. Multiple water main breaks created issues with the section between the upper road and the lower, makai road.

The middle section of the roadway will remain closed until further notice.

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation staff has updated the signage in the harbor to help with the flow of traffic and has reopened the remaining roadway throughout the harbor as of Oct. 30, 2024.