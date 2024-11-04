Compost reimbursement program accepting applications

Covered aerated compost pile by West Maui Green Cycle. PC: West Maui Green Cycle

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Compost Reimbursement Program for Fiscal Year 2025, which may reimburse agricultural producers for the cost of purchasing compost, including transportation costs.

Act 231 was passed by the State Legislature during its 2024 session and Governor Josh Green, M.D., released funding totaling $400,000 in August 2024. Farming and landscaping operations may apply for reimbursement of up to 50% of the cost of compost purchased between July 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. Reimbursements under this program are not to exceed $50,000 per qualified applicant.

Under the reimbursement program, compost must be purchased from a certified processor, retailer or wholesaler licensed to do business in Hawaiʻi. In addition, certified Hawai‘i processors are limited to those companies regulated under the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Solid Waste Management Program.

“The cost of compost is a major expenditure for many farming operations,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture. “This reimbursement program can help to prevent the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles and other pests by providing an incentive to purchase compost from certified compost operators, which are required to treat all compost for pests prior to sale.”

Qualified agricultural operations include commercial agriculture, aquacultural facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping activities. Applicants must also provide a W-9 tax form, sample invoice and proof of compliance with federal, state and county tax and business regulations. The deadline to submit invoices is May 1, 2025.

For more information and to download the application forms, go to https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/compost-reimbursement2025/.