Hawaiian Telcom launches 3 Gig Symmetrical internet service

A Hawaiian Telcom Fioptics 3 Gig symmetrical internet connection allows households to support multiple devices performing high-bandwidth activities at the same time without interruption. PC: Hawaiian Telcom

Faster internet accessibility is available on Hawaiian Telcom’s new 3 Gig Symmetrical internet service in all fiber-enabled areas throughout the state, according to an announcement.

“In our increasingly connected world, the need for faster internet speeds never stops,” the announcement says. “With 3 Gig Symmetrical Fioptics internet service, users can download (receive data) and upload (send data) at speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second (Gbps), the fastest speed available in Hawai‘i.”

“Hawaiian Telcom is proud to lead the way as the first in Hawai‘i to offer multi-gig internet speeds,” said Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin. “We’re committed to continuing to raise the bar, as we did with our historic launch of 1 Gig internet, and to providing our customers with the fastest and most reliable connectivity, empowering our community to thrive in the digital age.”

“Our investment in fiber, which tops $1 billion, is crucial for Hawai‘i’s future as it enhances connectivity, supports economic growth, and ensures that our residents have access to high-speed internet, which is essential for education, telehealth and remote work. Our commitment not only modernizes the state’s infrastructure, but also strengthens its position in the digital economy,” Shin said.

According to Deloitte’s 2023 Connected Consumer Survey, there are 21 connected devices in the average US household. A 3 Gig internet connection can support multiple devices performing high-bandwidth activities such as video conferencing, streaming videos and online gaming, at the same time without interruption. Whether you’re creating content, running a home office, streaming videos or gaming, 3 Gig provides a lag-free experience.

Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Esports arena needs high-speed internet because it features high-end gaming personal computers, next-generation consoles and virtual reality stations.

“At Hawai`i Pacific University Esports, we understand the critical role that fast, reliable internet plays in advancing esports, gaming and tech across the islands,” said Jordan Oliver, Esports director for Hawai`i Pacific University. “Hawaiian Telcom’s new 3 Gig symmetrical service is a tremendous boost for Hawai‘i’s tech community, supporting everything from high-stakes live-streamed tournaments and immersive video conference events to innovative extended reality projects and collaborative content creation.”

“This level of connectivity empowers our students, gamers and tech community to engage seamlessly in high-bandwidth activities, ensuring Hawai‘i stays competitive on the global stage,” Oliver said.



In addition, video resolutions continue to improve, increasing the data load on a home internet connection. With 3 Gig speed, a household can download or send a 20 Gig 4K Ultra High Definition video that’s one-hour in length in just 53 seconds. The same activity would take more than 4.5 hours over a 10 megabits per second (Mbps) connection.

Hawaiian Telcom’s 3 Gig Internet is paired with the most advanced eero Max 7 WiFi gateway, which provides up to 2,500 square feet of WiFi coverage and includes world-class encryption, security protocols and security updates to help keep home networks safe and secure.



Since 2010, Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than $1 billion to expand and support its network to serve customers throughout the state. Hawaiian Telcom’s growing fiber infrastructure enables access to its 100% fiber internet service Fioptics and next-generation TV service Fioptics+. Fioptics+ TV became available for residential customers statewide in August 2024, the first competition for TV service on Kaua‘i, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island in 30 years.

Customers can bundle Hawai‘i’s fastest internet with Fioptics+ TV service and save money. For more information and to check availability, visit hawaiiantel.com or call Hawaiian Telcom at 808-643-3456.