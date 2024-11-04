Pāʻia Sugar Mill development plans set for Maui TechOhana discussion Nov. 20

Maui Tech Ohana event flier.

Plans for the Pāʻia Sugar Mill will be discussed during a Maui TechOhana meeting from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, in Kīhei. Seating is limited. The event also may be seen via livestream.

Established in August 2020, the Pāʻia Village Company plans to transform the historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill into a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing village. The company’s vision is to support livable wages, build affordable housing and revive community spirit, continuing the sugar mill’s 150-year legacy of responsible industry.



Company managing partners Dan Ellis and Wayne Thibaudeau say they will address six project planning goals, including:



1. Advanced manufacturing center: Develop a cutting-edge manufacturing hub that fosters innovation and provides high-quality employment opportunities, contributing to Hawaii’s economic growth.

2. Affordable housing: Integrate housing solutions that are both affordable and sustainable, ensuring that workers and their families have access to quality living conditions.

3. Commercial farming: Promote sustainable agricultural practices that support local food production and create additional employment opportunities, thereby enhancing food security and economic resilience.

4. Village center: Establish a community hub that serves as a focal point for social interaction, cultural activities, and local commerce, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike.

5. Community: Foster a sense of belonging and collaboration among residents, businesses, and stakeholders, reinforcing the importance of community in driving sustainable development.

6. Legacy of doing the right thing: Uphold the principles of ethical development and responsible stewardship, ensuring that our efforts benefit current and future generations while preserving the rich history of the Mill.