Pint Night for the Birds, Nov. 29 in Kahana

‘Akohekohe. Crested Honeycreeper; Palmeria dolei. PC: Courtesy Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

The Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project announced an upcoming “Pint Night for the Birds” benefit for the Maui nonprofit Nā Koa Manu Conservation. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Maui Brewing Company in the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center.

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project is dedicated to the recovery of Maui’s endangered birds by restoring their habitats through research, development and application of conservation techniques.

Half of the pub profits from house beers sold during this event will go to towards protecting native birds on Maui. Organizers advise participants to drink responsibly.

More information is available online at mauiforestbirds.org and mauibrewingco.com.