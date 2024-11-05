Arc of Maui County awarded $15,000 grant for new appliances from Nareit Foundation

Twenty residents of Arc of Maui County group homes will benefit from new washing and drying machines purchased with a $15,000 grant from the Nareit Foundation. Pictured are Travis Urayanza, (front row, left to right) Sunshine Apao, Alan Perreira, Eugene Lurendez, Friedrich Calma, Milagros Guzman, Mason Evangelista, Gloria Chee, Grandy Patao and Austin Souza; and (back row) Kaitlin Talamantes, Cheryll Bargabos, Aida Domingo, Robi Hashimoto, Tracy Dumlao, Kacey Pastor, Chris Burger, Kiarah Mercado-Simmons, Ian Carrero, Natalie Greenleaf, Kami Satterlee, Globalyn Valdez, Gabrielle Remigio, Georgina McKinley, Rodney Nouchi, Jerry Corpuz, Aaron Baldwin, Valerie Sly, Aspen Wallwork, Rachelle Lacuesta, Cody Daniels, Eunice Echepetelecu, Ruth Hook, Rosario Agpaoa, Jennifer Torres and Sherrine Garcia. Courtesy photo

The nonprofit Arc of Maui County received a $15,000 grant from the Nareit Foundation for the installation of new washing machines and dryers in the laundry rooms of four Maui group homes offering affordable housing to 20 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The group homes — two in Kahului, one in Kīhei and one in Lahaina — each have five full-time residents. The homes are equipped with five individual bedrooms, three shared bathrooms, and other basic amenities to sustain the residents’ daily living needs. The homes are staffed by Arc of Maui County personnel.

Arc of Maui County Chief Executive Officer Aspen Wallwork said: “Having new washers and dryers are vital for our services and care of our residents. With five or more loads per day per house, the new appliances help provide clean clothes, bedding and housing essentials to ensure we meet hygiene standards, operate the homes more efficiently, and allow our residents to be more independent. These new appliances offer larger capacities, are energy efficient, and are durable enough to withstand heavy usage for many years. Our residents and staff are excited about the upgrades to our laundry rooms. Mahalo to the Nareit Foundation for another year of support.”

Nareit Hawaii Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone said: “It’s a privilege to contribute to the wonderful work being done by the caring professionals of Arc of Maui County as they support the residents of these group homes to be safe, healthy and happy every day.”

The Arc of Maui County grant is funded by the nonprofit Nareit Foundation and real estate investment trusts operating in Hawaiʻi as part of the Nareit Hawaiʻi Community Giving Initiative, which supports nonprofit affordable housing projects.

For more information, visit www.nareithawaii.com.